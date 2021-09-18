-
-
Sepp Straka shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Sepp Straka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day in 150th at 7 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 3 over for the round.
Straka got a double bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Straka to 5 over for the round.
-
-