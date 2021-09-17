In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 156th at 12 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Muñoz's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

Muñoz scored a triple bogey on the 538-yard par-5 14th. Getting on the green in 6 and one putting, bringing Muñoz to 6 over for the day.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 7 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 8 over for the round.