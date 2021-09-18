-
Sean O'Hair finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, O'Hair hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, O'Hair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put O'Hair at 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, O'Hair got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing O'Hair to even-par for the round.
