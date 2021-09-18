-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Stallings's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
-
-