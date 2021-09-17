-
Scott Piercy putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Piercy hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
