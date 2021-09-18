-
Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Gutschewski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gutschewski had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gutschewski's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Gutschewski's 167 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
