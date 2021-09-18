-
-
Scott Brown shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Brown missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Brown to even-par for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Brown had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
-
-