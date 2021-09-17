In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ryder finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Sam Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

Ryder hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.