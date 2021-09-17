-
Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala's birdie from edge of green at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Theegala got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
