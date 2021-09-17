-
Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Moore's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
