Ryan Armour putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Armour hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Ryan Armour got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Armour's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Armour chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
