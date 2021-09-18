-
Russell Knox shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Knox had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Knox's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Knox had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Knox's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.
