Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Sloan hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sloan's 74 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
