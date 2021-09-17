In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Quade Cummins hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cummins finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Cummins reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cummins's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cummins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cummins chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cummins to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cummins had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cummins to 5 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Cummins chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 6 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Cummins's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

Cummins got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 3 under for the round.