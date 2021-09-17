-
Phil Mickelson putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Phil Mickelson’s Round 2 highlights from Fortinet
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Phil Mickelson carded a 3-under 69, and at 5-under overall sits seven shots back of the lead going into the weekend.
Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mickelson finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Phil Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Mickelson's his second shot went 45 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mickelson had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Mickelson's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
