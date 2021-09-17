  • Phil Mickelson putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Phil Mickelson carded a 3-under 69, and at 5-under overall sits seven shots back of the lead going into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Phil Mickelson’s Round 2 highlights from Fortinet

