Peter Uihlein shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Peter Uihlein hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 14th, Uihlein's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Uihlein his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Uihlein's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
