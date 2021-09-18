-
Strong putting brings Peter Malnati a 6-under 66 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Peter Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Peter Malnati at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Malnati's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Malnati's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.
