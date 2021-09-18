-
Paul Barjon putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Barjon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Paul Barjon hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
Barjon got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.
