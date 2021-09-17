-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kizzire's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
At the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
