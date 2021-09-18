-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a 375 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
