Pat Perez hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Perez's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Perez chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Perez at 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Perez's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Perez went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.