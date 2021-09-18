-
Nick Watney putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Nick Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
