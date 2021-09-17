-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Taylor hit his 85 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor tee shot went 167 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
