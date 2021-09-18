-
-
Nick Hardy finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Nick Hardy's 33-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Nick Hardy makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Hardy got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.
Hardy hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hardy's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hardy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.
-
-