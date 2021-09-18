-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley dials in wedge to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Lashley hit his 97 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lashley's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
