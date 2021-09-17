-
Mito Pereira shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mito Pereira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 2nd at 10 under with Beau Hossler; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Pereira had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Pereira's 88 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Pereira hit his 71 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 201 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
