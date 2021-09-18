Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 under for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.