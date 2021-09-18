-
-
Michael Kim shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Michael Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 156th at 4 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kim's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
-
-