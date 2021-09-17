-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Michael Gligic hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Gligic's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.
