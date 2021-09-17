-
Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Max McGreevy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his round tied for 119th at 1 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 14th, McGreevy's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On his second stroke on the 571-yard par-5 16th, McGreevy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.
McGreevy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, McGreevy had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
