Max Homa shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Homa's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to even for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
After a 359 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Homa chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Homa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
