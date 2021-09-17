  • Maverick McNealy shoots 8-under 64 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy rolls in 12-footer for birdie at Fortinet Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.