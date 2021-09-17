In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, McNealy's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 189-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 4 under for the round.

McNealy his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McNealy's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, McNealy chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McNealy to 8 under for the round.