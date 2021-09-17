-
-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Matthew NeSmith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
-
-