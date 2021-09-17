Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Matt Kuchar had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kuchar's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kuchar's 70 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 6 under for the round.