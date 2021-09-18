-
-
Martin Trainer putts himself to an even-par second round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Martin Trainer got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Trainer's tee shot went 213 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
-
-