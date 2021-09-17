-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Mark Hubbard in the second round at the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hubbard finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hubbard's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
