In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 13th, Leishman's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Leishman's tee shot went 200 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Leishman's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.