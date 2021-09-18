-
Luke List shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left List to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
After a 242 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, List's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
List got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.
