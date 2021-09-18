-
Lucas Herbert shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Herbert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Herbert's his second shot went 31 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
Herbert got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even for the round.
