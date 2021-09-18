-
Lee Hodges shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Lee Hodges hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hodges's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a 356 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Hodges chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.
