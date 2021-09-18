-
-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin makes birdie on No. 9 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Lanto Griffin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Lanto Griffin's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Griffin chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
-
-