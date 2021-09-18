In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stanley finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Kyle Stanley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kyle Stanley to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stanley to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Stanley chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stanley's 109 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Stanley had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stanley's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stanley to 1 under for the round.