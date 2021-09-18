-
Kurt Kitayama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kitayama finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Kurt Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kurt Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kitayama had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
