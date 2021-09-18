-
Kristoffer Ventura comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kristoffer Ventura hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ventura finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kristoffer Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.
Ventura missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
