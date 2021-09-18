-
Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Hickok got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hickok hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
