Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 341 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Aphibarnrat's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
