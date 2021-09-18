-
Kevin Yu shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Yu hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 146th at 5 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Yu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 3 over for the round.
Yu got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 4 over for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Yu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yu to 5 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Yu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 4 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Yu got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Yu to 6 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Yu chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 5 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Yu to 6 over for the round.
