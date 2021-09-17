-
Kevin Tway posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Tway finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kevin Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
