Kevin Stadler shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 4th at 9 under.
Stadler got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stadler's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stadler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stadler to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Stadler's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Stadler hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
