September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Na hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Na got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Na chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.
